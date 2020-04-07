THE Anambra State Government has continued to receive material and financial donations in support of the fight against COVID-19.

One of the latest is Chairman of CHISCO Group of Companies, Chidi Anyaegbu, who donated N10 million to the growing fund set up by Anambra State Government in the wake of threat of spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyaegbu was represented by the Group’s Eastern Coordinator, Uche Ochuba, who handed over the N10 million cheque to the government in Awka.

The Chairman CUTIX Plc., O. Nwosu, represented by Ijeoma Oduonye, also presented some quantities of medical and Personal Protective Equipment, PPE.

The Chairman Juhel Pharmaceutical Company, Dr. Ifeanyi Okoye, represented by his Special Assistant, Emeka Oguji, presented 50 tins of Chloroquine Sulphate, for treating, 2,500 COVID-19 patients.

Others are Chairman WINCO Group, Godwin Okafor, represented by his Admin. Manager, Ogechukwu Icheohi and Aguleri Ward Progressive Union led by Chris Ameke, presented a cheque of N2 million.

Receiving the donations on behalf of state government, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, thanked the donors for their timely response to the state government’s call for donations toward the fight against the pandemic.

He pointed out that Anambra has not recorded any case of COVID-19, but that the government has adopted measures to tackle the pandemic in case of an outbreak.

The SSG urged more indigenes of Anambra to partner with the government in the fight against the virus.

“This is not time for politics as the whole world is racing against a deadly scourge; everybody should join hands in the race and leave politics for another era.

“It is a time for social cohesion; people, organisations and groups in various communities should reach out and help the less privileged in the state to ease off hardship brought about by measures in place to avoid the spread of the virus in the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala, said that the donated items would go a long way in saving lives and those of healthcare givers in the state.

Okpala re-assured Ndi-Anambra that the state government was now prepared to fight the pandemic and would stop at nothing to ensure the safety of the state.

