THE Anambra Motor Manufacturing Company (ANAMMCO) has donated 11 hands-free washing devices and 20 cartons of antibacterial handwashing soap to Enugu State Government in the fight against COVID-19.

Donating the item to the Enugu State Government on Thursday, the General Manager of the company, Mr.Iheanyichukwu Ogbonna said the move was initial support adding that the company would do more.

”We of ANAMMCO Ltd first and foremost want to appreciate the Enugu State Government for its patronage to the company in recent times.

”Enugu State Government gave us a lifeline that made us stand on our feet as a company.

”This is why we are here together with our Executive Director, Mr. Uche Okeke, and others to make a gift token of this Hands-free Washing Device developed by us.

”The device will help the government in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Ogbonna said that the company appreciated the state government efforts in the fight so far. ”Here we have 11 Free Hand Wash Devices and 20 Cartons of Antibacterial Hand Washing soap. This is initial support and we expect to do more,” Ogbonna said.

Mrs Cecelia Ezeilo, the Enugu State Deputy Governor welcomed the management of the company.

She appreciated them for coming with items to help in the fight and protection of the citizens against the pandemic.

”The most important aspect of this gesture is that it is hand free because COVID-19 is contagious and highly infectious.

”Health experts advised us to wash our hands regularly and this device was produced in such a way that you operate it with a leg to avoid contamination.

”We appreciate and now that the Federal Government has come up with guidelines for schools reopening and one of them is this kind of project.

” You have raised the mind of the state government by providing these gadgets that is going to help us in the schools,” she said.

The deputy governor noted that the device would also be stationed at the hospitals and public places like markets and others.

”You have touched the minds of the people and as for the state government support to ANAMMCO, that is our duty and we have no option.

”In producing this, you have given our children homework because it is not easy to operate.

” Your visit will be related to his Excellency as the government will still do more for your company,” Ezeilo promised. (NAN)

– Jul. 16, 2020 @ 17:35 GMT |

