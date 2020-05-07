ALEXANDER Ibezim, archbishop of Niger Province, has urged Awka Diocesan clergymen to obey, maintain government directive in curbing COVID-19 pandemic in churches.

Ibezim, also Bishop of Awka Diocese, said this in court while addressing the venerable of the Diocese.

He emphasised the importance of wearing face masks to church services, enjoining them not to allow sentiments to becloud their sense of reasoning.

Archbishop instructed that everyone entering the church auditorium must wear a face mask, wash and sanitise their hands properly.

He stressed the need for social distancing in sitting arrangements; three people to a pew as it would help in curbing the spread of this pandemic.

Ibezim enjoined them to be careful in the distribution of Holy Communion, ensuring a high standard of hygiene be maintained.

However, he insisted that clergy’s wives should monitor the congregation from the entrance to ensure total compliance.

The bishop encouraged churches to support the less privileged and widows in their various churches.

Ibezim noted that the issue of social distancing was still difficult for some people, warning that it must be strictly maintained to avoid the spread of the disease because no one could tell who had the virus.

He, then, enjoined them to be prayerful at a time like this, believing and trusting God to heal the land from this plague.

– May 7, 2020 @ 12:15 GMT |

