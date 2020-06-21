BAYELSA has recorded 27 new cases of COVID-19, which increased the total number of confirmed cases to 155.

This was contained in a statement by Dr Inodu Nathaniel-Akpoku, Co-Chairman of the state COVID-19 task force on Sunday in Yenagoa.

“Let’s break the transmission of COVID-19 by adhering to recommended public health advisories.

“Wear facemask in public places maintain social distancing, wash your hands regularly take responsibility stay safe,” he said.

