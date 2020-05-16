THE Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID), a private sector initiative meant to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, has donated a 100-bed isolation centre and medical equipment to Anambra Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CACOVID renovated and equipped one of the state’s Protective Care Centre located at Umueri General Hospital in Oyi Local Government Area and donated same to the state government on Saturday.

A representative of CACOVID and the Regional Manager of Access Bank in Anambra, Mr Uche Idoko, said the group renovated and equipped the centre to assist the state government in the fight against COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is a common enemy of mankind and as private organisations, we have a social responsibility to the states where we operate.

“We believe that the success of the the state is also our success and Anambra has been very accommodating to private companies.

“This is why the coalition against COVID-19 in Nigeria, led by Mr Herbert Wigwe of Access Bank Group and Mr Aliko Dangote of Dangote Group, is doing all it can to support the state in the fight against this disease,” he said.

Gov. Willie Obiano, inaugurating the 100-bed Isolation Centre and receiving the items, commended the coalition for the gesture.

Obiano said that the facility would increase the state’s capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke, the governor said that the state government would not relent in its efforts to fight the virus.

“I pray that we do not get more cases of COVID-19, but we are ready, whatever happens.

“We are calling on other private companies and philanthropists to join the government in the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

The governor urged residents to continue to adhere strictly to all precautionary measures being handed down by the government to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, listed the donated equipment to include: Oximeters, sphygmomanometers, Oxygen cylinders, infrared thermometer, tools for incubation and other supporting furniture.

Okpala added that the items donated were meant to help in the treatment of confirmed and suspected patients so that people would not die due to lack of or insufficient equipment.

