THE pet project of wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative, CAFÉ, has donated N1 million in support of Anambra State Government’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The cheque was presented to the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, by a board member of CAFE, Glory Ogugua, at Government House, Awka.

Ogugua said while making the presentation that CAFÉ, though a non-profit organization, was moved to contribute its `widow’s might’ because of selfless commitment and efforts of the Anambra State COVID-19 Action Committee headed by Gov. Willie Obiano.

She added that the clarion call on individuals and corporate bodies in the state to support the fight against the spread of the virus caught the attention of the organisation.

Other donors are the Management of Grand Cereals Ltd., owners of UAC Foods, who donated some food items.

The items include 150 cartons of grand pure oil, 250 cartons of cornflakes and 500 crates of eggs.

Presenting the items, the Onitsha Operations Plant Manager, Eno Brown, said that the donation was in line with the call on individuals and organisations to assist in the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

Brown pointed out that the company had enjoyed support and cooperation from Anambra State since the beginning of its operations in the state; “this is the reason for the organisation to give back to the state in a time like this’’.

Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo, Anambra State Chapter led by its Chairman, Damian Okeke-Ogene, donated N250,000 to the government.

While presenting the cheque, the chairman said that the organisation would make its official bus available to the state’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Team to aid their work in moving round the state.

Prof. Chukwulobelu, who received the donation on behalf of the government, thanked the donors for their support and assured them that government would make judicious use of all the donations.

“I am not surprised that CAFÉ came forward because it is in the nature of the governor’s wife to always identify with the needy,’’ the SSG said.

– Apr. 22, 2020 @ 16:59 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)