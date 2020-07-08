The Kwara Government on Wednesday said the burial of the late Kwara Chief of Staff, Alhaji Aminu Logun, would follow COVID-19 protocols.

Dr Raji Razaq, Kwara Commissioner for Health said in a statement in Ilorin.

The late Chief of Staff in his 70’s died on Tuesday as a result of complications form COVID-19.

”After due consultations, the family and the government of Kwara, hereby announce that a dignifying COVID-19 compliant burial (janazah) will be held in honour of Logun on Wednesday at his GRA home in Ilorin,” Razaq said.

He said that the burial would be supervised by the team of the COVID-19 technical committee in accordance with extant protocols for Muslims.

He noted that the burial prayers would be led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin and only selected family members, clerics appointed by the Emir of Ilorin, and few government officials would attend.

The commissioner said that the ministry received with rude shock the sudden demise of Logun, on account of COVID-19 complications.

He said that in line with the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, all persons who had contact with the late chief of staff in the last 14 days should proceed to the COVID-19 Infectious Disease Centre at Sobi, for immediate collection of their samples for test.

“Such persons will thereafter, proceed to self-isolate until the result of their test is communicated to them.

“We empathise with the governor of Kwara, the family of the late Chief of Staff and people of the state at this mourning period.

“We further advise that friends, families and associates should mourn and pray for him from their respective abodes,” he said.

Razaq said that members of the public should kindly respect the privacy of the family and all safety rules at this time and always. (NAN)

– Jul. 8, 2020 @ 12:29 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)