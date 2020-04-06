The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that based on the concerns raised by Nigerians, the Chinese doctors and nurses being expected in Nigeria to assist with the coronavirus pandemic would first be quarantined for 14 days.

Gbajabiamila said this decision was reached based on his meeting with the two ministers of health on Monday, adding that the doctors and nurses would at no time have “any physical contact with any patient.”

On his Facebook page, the Speaker said, “I just met with the two Ministers in charge of Health over concerns expressed by indigenous medical practitioners and many Nigerians on the engagement of Chinese doctors and nurses for the management of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“We extracted the following commitments from them; One, the Doctors and Nurses will follow the protocol and be quarantined for 14 days once they arrive in Nigeria. Two, the doctors and nurses will at no time have any physical contact with any patient.

“Three, there will be strict compliance with all relevant immigration laws regarding work permits. We remain vigilant and our engagement continues.” – punchng.com

