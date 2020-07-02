IN line with ongoing monitoring of Federal Government interventions in provision of COVID-19 palliatives across states, the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, has carried out inspection of Coalition Against COVID-19.

The monitoring has led one of the CCB Federal Commissioners, Ubolo Okpanachi to the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, office complex, Awka to carry out the exercise.

Okpanachi noted that the visit was in line with the agency’s mandate to enforce adherence to the Code of Conduct for public office holders.

He noted that the CA-COVID palliatives were to be distributed to vulnerable persons in the society as it would help to free them from hunger.

The Secretary to the Anambra State Government, SSG, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, said the state had a structure, based on community of which the palliatives would be distributed to 326 wards in the state

“This will enable the items to get to the grassroots as we have CA-COVID Monitoring team and civil society people in each of the wards.

“We will, however, ensure that the palliatives get to the target population without abuse of the process,” Prof Chukwulobelu said.

The State Director, Code of Conduct Bureau, Daniel Okafor, a member of the monitoring team, said there was need for immediate distribution of the palliatives to avoid the item going bad.

He noted that the palliatives should not be stored in a warehouse as some of the items were perishable.

The Executive Director, SEMA, CY Agupugo, re-echoed the plea for immediate commencement of the distribution of the palliatives.

According to him, the warehouse capacity is 98 percent full and the items already received may go bad.



