The Lagos State government has discharged six more coronavirus patients from its hospital in Yaba.

The good news was announced in a statement made available to Realnews on Monday, April 13, and signed by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State and incident commander.

He said: “I have more great news from our isolation facilities. Today, 6 more persons; 1 female and 5 males have been discharged to join society.

“The patients; all from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.”

This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from the Lagos facilities to 61, Realnews reports.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “this is significant and indicative of our will power to triumph in this war against the lethal COVID19. We won’t be deterred and we will not relent until victory is achieved.”

He thanked Lagosians for their continued perseverance and patience, especially at this critical time. “This sacrifice of ours, I am most certain will not be in vain, ” he said.

– Apr. 13, 2020 @ 18:09 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)