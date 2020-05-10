The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has denied media reports linking its officers to the rift between security personnel where a soldier was allegedly beat up in Benin on Saturday during the ongoing enforcement of lockdown order by the state government as part of the measures put in place by the government to contain the spread of the corona virus in the state.

It was reported that the rift ensued between a Police Officer and a Soldier (though on mufti) after the soldier allegedly refused to wear a face mask.

“To set the record straight, there is no Civil Defence officer that is involved in the unfortunate incident among the security men in Benin-City between 1 pm and 1:30 pm at the popular Lagos Street/Oba Market Street junction in downtown Benin, the allegation is false and a calculated attempt to smear the image of the Corps and existing synergy between Corps and Nigeria Army.

“There has been a lot of talk that the security agencies don’t get along,” that is not the case between Civil Defence and Nigerian Army, both agencies have the same spirit, the spirit of defending the country.”

As a citizen’s friendly organization, we are very civil in our operations, and base on the order of the Commandant General of the Corps, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, he has since ordered that, no personnel should carry arms during Covid 19 lockdown/curfew enforcement and this is been adhere to nationwide.

The Commandant General, appreciate media outfits in the country for collaborating with the Corps in discharging our duty, and it is a clear fact that the role of the media in information dissemination, public enlightenment and education to people at the grassroots and urban areas cannot be underestimated. But the journalists should work in line with the ethics of the profession, part of which required the publishing of only verified and accurate stories in order not to mislead the general public.

Consequently, Commandant General has immediately directed a full-scale investigation into the matter.

