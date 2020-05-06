PLATEAU Commissioner for Health, Mr. Lar Ndam, has said that 11 family members who had contact with a COVID-19 patient have been traced and placed on supervised isolation.

Ndam made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Wednesday.

“We traced the family members of a patient who lives in Enugu State. We took their blood samples to the testing centre in Vom for confirmation.

“Unfortunately, one of the 12 family members tested positive and the remaining 11 have been placed on supervised isolation.

“You know that the isolation period for COVID-19 is 14 days. We have placed them on observation. Another test will be carried out after the 14 days to determine their status again before their certification as free from the virus.

“The state government is doing everything possible to ensure that the virus does not spread,” he said.

On the sick man from Kanam Local Government Area who died on Tuesday, he said, the cause of death was yet to be determined.

“We have taken his sample and awaiting the result. The state is maintaining two quarantine centres at the NYSC Orientation Camp and the Godiya Tourists Resort where Coronavirus lockdown defaulters are being kept for observation,” he said.

The commissioner appealed to all residents of Plateau to cooperate and support the government in its effort to curb the spread of the virus by maintaining good hygiene and social distancing.

“Anyone caught without a face mask will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations,” Ndam said. (NAN)

– May 6, 2020 @ 16:25 GMT |

