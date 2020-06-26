MINISTER of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama says 145 Nigerians are expected to arrive Nigeria from Khartoum, Sudan by 12.45 p.m following a successful evacuation process.

Onyeama disclosed this in his official twitter handle updating Nigerians on the evacuation process.

He stated that the returnees are being conveyed by Air Sudan and would arrive in Nigeria via Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“Evacuation Update: Air Sudan conveying 145 Nigerians departed Khartoum, Sudan at 9 a.m and arrives Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 12.45 p.m today, Friday, 22 June, 2020,” he twitted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the returnees would be tested on arrival and would have to undertake the 14-days isolation in line with the protocol for evacuation. (NAN)

– Jun. 26, 2020 @ 14:49 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)