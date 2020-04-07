The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force says confirmation tests for two suspected cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) is positive.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan by Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Seyi Makinde, who is the head of the task force.

According to the statement, one of the two new cases is a 28-year-old woman who returned to Nigeria from the United Arab Emirate on March 22, while the other is a 42-year-old contact of an earlier confirmed case.

“The isolation process has been initiated, contact tracing and collection of samples have commenced.

“This brings the number of confirmed cases in Oyo State to 11, two cases have been discharged, so, there are nine active cases.

“Please, keep following the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force: Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser regularly and continue to maintain social distancing,” the statement read. (NAN)

– Apr. 7, 2020 @ 22:25 GMT |

