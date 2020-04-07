The Adamawa Government says of the six cases of suspected COVID-19 recorded in the state, four are negative, while results of the other two are still being awaited.

Prof. Abdullahi Isa, the Commissioner for Health, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Yola.

Isa explained that the results of the two suspected cases were still undergoing testing, adding: “Since the inauguration of the state COVID- 19 containment committee, six suspected cases had been recorded.

“Four out of the cases, after tests were confirmed to be negative, while we are waiting for the result of the remaining two cases.

“So far, so good, we don’t have any positive case of COVID-19 in the state,” Isa said.

He noted that the government had converted the only Psychiatric hospital in the state to an Isolation Centre.

He said as part of its preventive measures, the state also has six respiratory facilities and had provided over 3,000 Personal Preventive Equipment for health workers and other related stakeholders.

Isa, however, said there was the need for regular hand washing, general hygiene and social distancing among others, as part of individual prevention measures expected from residents. (NAN)

– Apr. 7, 2020 @ 16:35 GMT |

