THE Kwara State Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Abdulrazaq on Friday confirmed that all 80 officers of the Kwara State Rapid Response Team (RRT) had tested negative to COVID-19.

Abdulrazaq, who made the confirmation in a statement in Ilorin, said that members of the team had been active in the tracking of COVID-19 cases in the state.

“For abundance of caution, we decided to test all members of our hardworking Rapid Response Team, and we are glad to announce to the Kwara public that none of them is positive for the virus.

“This attests to the excellent adherence to the Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) and other safety protocols.

“By all standards, we are doing very well in the management of the pandemic. This is due largely to the unquantified support the committee gets from the Governor and the understanding of our health workers,” he said.

Abdulrazaq said that there was a joint effort in containing the virus in the state, adding that the State Government had received references from other states on how to it was handling COVID-19.

He dismissed claims of non-availability or shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as unfounded, adding that the government was always supplying the equipment.

“Similarly, Kwara is one of those few states that are conducting as many tests as possible to ascertain the status of our people and prevent community spread.

“Our contact tracing and rumour management are one of the best in the country as attested to by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC),” Abdulrazaq said.

NAN

– June 5, 2020 @ 18:30 GMT |

