Abia government has formally announced two confirmed cases of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Chief Okiyi Kalu, announced this on Monday in a statement he made available to newsmen, entitled “COVID-19 Update: We have Two Confirmed Cases in Abia.”

According to Kalu, the two patients, whose names were not disclosed, hail from Ukwa and Umuahia North Local Government Areas of the state.

He stated: “We have received the report of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Abia this evening from NCDC.

“Both patients are advanced in age but currently stable at an isolation center in our state.”

He said that government had deployed ventilators to the isolation center “in readiness for their use, if eventually required to nurse them back to good health.

“Our well-trained medical personnel are offering all necessary support and we hope and pray the patients survive this ailment.

“Contact tracing has commenced in earnest and our rapid response team is currently moving to bring in those who may have had contact with the two index cases,” he added.

The commissioner further stated that the result of the third sample from one “Prosper Vincent”, returned negative, adding that he would promptly be released from isolation.

Kalu advised residents “not to panic but continue to observe all the guidelines issued by NCDC and the state inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19.

“Stay at home unless there is a compelling need to go out either to buy drugs or food. Do so with your face masks on.

“Wash your hands regularly with soap under running water for at least 20 seconds or use original hand sanitizers to clean them.

“Observe social distancing and also avoid crowds. Do not open any market to trade and, please, stop using public transport until further notice.”

The commissioner feared that “because of the age of the patients, we are looking at a possible community transmission.”

Government therefore strongly advised all those who might have come in contact with the two individuals to immediately call the emergency number: 0700 2242 362.

News Agency of (NAN) reports that the state government introduced lockdown since April 1 to date as part of its determination to prevent the entry of the virus into the state. (NAN)

Apr. 21, 2020

