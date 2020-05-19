EDO Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDs (EdoSACA) says it has made preparation for Persons Living with HIV/AIDS (PLWHIV) to have continued access to antiretroviral drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Executive Director, Edo SACA, Mrs Flora Oyakhilomen, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

She noted that health of PLWHIV could not be compromised during the pandemic.

Oyakhilomen said the Agency had discussed with the management of Central Hospital, Benin on how HIV patients could continue to access their drugs during the pandemic.

“We met the Chief Medical Director of Central Hospital on how HIV patients can continue to access drugs during the pandemic.

“The hospital agreed to give the patients drugs that will last them for two months per appointment,” she said.

She said PLWHIV who were not on effective treatment were among vulnerable persons that could develop serious complications when exposed to COVID-19.

Oyakhilomen said that people living with HIV were also more vulnerable to respiratory infections when their HIV was not well managed.

She urged PLWHIV to observe all COVID-19 safety measures, stock up their homes with antiretroviral drugs and get in touch with health facilities when they feel unwell.

“Make sure you are eating well, take your anti-retoviral drugs, exercise as best as you can even at home, and look after your mental health.

“The scare is huge, but timely interventions and sensitization is a shield to curtail the spread of both viruses,’’ she said. (NAN)

