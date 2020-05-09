Edo Skills Development Agency also known as Edojobs, says it has donated food items to 500 persons in the state to help cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Managing Director of the agency, Mrs Ukinebo Dare disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Saturday.

Dare said that the 500 persons were selected from about 3,000 persons across the state, who filled the Edojobs COVID-19 survey form.

‘They included artisans, traders, small business owners, teachers, and the unemployed, among others,”she said.

According to her, during the screening process, the agency was able to select 500 persons who were worst hit by the pandemic.

She noted that distribution of the food to the beneficiaries in their homes was done by staff of the agency.

“We distributed in Edo North, Central, and South senatorial districts, among people who have lost their jobs and those whose businesses are now suffering.

“What made our campaign different was its targets and we went from door to door,” she explained.

Dare commended the State Government, partners and members of staff of the Edojobs for making the food items available.

She expressed the agency’s hope to get more support to be able to reach out to more persons on a one-on-one basis, during this period. (NAN)

May 9, 2020 @ 15:35 GMT

