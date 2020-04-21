The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria under the auspices of its global humanitarian group, Humanity First International Nigeria has donated food items including rice , beans , noodles , and Garri (processed cassava) to feed 500 families in Lagos and 300 Kano as well as the Nigeria Union Of Journalists, NUJ, in Lagos state.

The donations were done separately at the Ahmadiyya Islamic Organisation headquarters in Oiokoro, Lagos, and kano as part of the group economic palliatives measures to battle with the economic hardship created by the ravaging and deadly Coronavirus Disease, otherwise known as COVID- 19 Pandemic.

Specifically for the NUJ Lagos state Council, 10 bags of rice and beans as well as 100 nose masks were handed over to Qasim Akinreti, chairman of the NUJ Lagos council.

Alatoye Folorunso l Azeez, national head, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria, represented by Mufadhil Bankole, deputy national head, Finance Administration, handed over the food items to the secretary, Humanity First International Nigeria Brother Raji, who also handed the food items to the NUJ Lagos, and commence the distribution of the food items to the poor and vulnerable families in the Ojokoro areas of Lagos.

Azeez enjoined Nigerians to be law-abiding, obey the stay at home directives and implement all other precautionary measures outlined by the government and health authorities to halt the spread of the pandemic.

He said the continuous provision of palliatives to the poor should be the social responsibility of government at all levels as well as well-meaning Nigerians, groups, and organizations in order to cushion the effects of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic which has now affected over 180 countries in the world with more than two million people infected.

The Muslim organisation said food items and face masks to the Nigerian Union of Journalists as a mark of recognition of the tremendous works of the media in sensitising and enlightening the public on the pandemic. The items were received by the Akinreti, who later appreciated the kind gesture of the Muslim body.

Bankole further disclosed that the local branches of the Muslim Community across Nigeria had earlier provided food items and relief materials to the vulnerable at the grassroots.

The Ahmadiyya community pledged that other states like Ogun, Osun , Oyo and the federal Capital Territory,FCT, will benefit from another round of donations of food items.

The Humanity First International Nigeria Branch; a non-governmental organization founded by Ahmadiyya Community saddled with the responsibility of providing humanitarian services to the people affected by natural disasters.

Other activities of Humanity First International include women empowerment, knowledge for life, gift of sight, water for all, medical services, disaster service, food for life, orphan care, among others. The organization has been firmly established in 52 countries.

– Apr. 21, 2020 @ 10:05 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)