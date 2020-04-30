The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has donated food items, hand sanitisers and face masks to widows and vulnerable women to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, on Thursday in Abuja, said the palliative was donated by the wife of the President to be distributed to the beneficiaries through the ministry, who had the records of vulnerable and widows.

Tallen, therefore, urged the representatives of the women group to make judicious use of the palliative and to ensure that the most vulnerable and needy women in the various groups benefitted from the gesture.

Mrs Aisha Baba-Ringo, President, FCT Widows Association, said the gesture would assist widows to cushion the hardship caused by COVID-19 lockdown.

Baba-Ringo, added that members of the association, who are mostly affected by economic hardship, would use the food items to feed their children.

Also, Mrs Felicia Sani, National President, Market Women Association of Nigeria, commended the efforts of the first lady and the minister, which she said would bring succour to their members.

The Amira, FCT, FOMWAN, Mrs Bola Usman, said the items distributed was timely and would provide succour to the women and their families especially during the fasting.

Similarly, Mrs Victoria Ihesiulor, Representing Women wing, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), assured the minister that the items would get to the vulnerable and the needy in the organisation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items distributed include rice, millet, sugar, groundnut oil, tomato paste, milk, hand sanitiser and face masks. (NAN)

– Apr. 30, 2020 @ 17:45 GMT |

