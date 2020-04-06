Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the inclusion of two additional names in the COVID-19 Palliatives Committee.

Mr Donald Ojogo, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, in a statement on Sunday in Akure announced Mr Adeleye Sunday, state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, and Dr Faosat Aragbaiye as the new members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu had constituted a nine-member palliatives committee on April 3.

NAN further reports that the committee was to work out modalities and mobilise human and material resources to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in food supply.

The commisioner canvassed support for the committee to carry out its task, saying the appeal became necessary in view of various submissions made on the composition of the committee.

” Valid as these observations are in some cases, it is, nonetheless, impossible to accommodate all interests, especially in a state with 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

“As a further measure to ensure mass participation in the process and to reach out to the people, the governor approved constitution of a local government committee in each LGA to be headed by cabinet member from the area.

“This is the most important aspect in the chain of processes. Such cabinet member shall be assisted by the state legislator(s) from the LGA.

“Traditional rulers, religious and community leaders and other relevant segments shall also be part of the process,” he said. (NAN)

– Apr. 6, 2020 @ 9:12 GMT |

