Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday ordered the immediate release of 26 inmates from the Correctional Custodial Centre in Ondo State, as measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the state had recorded three positive cases of the virus, while the first case was confirmed negative on Monday, after testing negative twice.

Mr Olusegun Ajiboye, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in a statement in Akure, said the inmates had been duly convicted for various terms and had served portions of their sentences.

According to him, the governor believes that decongesting the correctional custodial centre will also help prevent the spread of the Covid-19, not only amongst inmates, but also the officials.

“This is in exercise of the power conferred on the governor by paragraph (d) of the sub-section (1) of section 212, of the Nigeria constitution (1999 as amended),” he said. (NAN)

– Apr. 21, 2020 @ 9:15 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)