ONDO Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has vowed not to hand over to his Deputy, Agboola Ajayi, in an acting capacity. Akeredolu has since gone into isolation and undergoing treatment at home after he tested positive to COVID-19.

Akeredolu said there was no reason for him to hand over to his Deputy, who he described as the greatest threat to his administration.

Speaking through his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, Akeredolu said his deputy has since left the APC and governance.

Akeredolu stated that he could not handover the rein of government to someone who attempted to pull down his administration.

According to him: “Those of us in government and believe strongly in this government see the deputy governor as the greatest threat to good governance in Ondo state and you can’t attempt to handover to people like that. Agboola Ajayi is the greatest threat to this government.

“I don’t know-how and we got into this, what we witnessed in 1983, the level of treachery that was deployed against late Adekunle Ajasin.

“Except for those who have the opportunity to witness what we are seeing in Ondo state , one may be tempted to say that was the height or nothing could surpass level of treachery but what we are seeing today represent the fact what Omoboriowo did in 1983 was a child play compare to what Agboola Ajayi is doing now.

“You don’t rock a boat that has taken you across the ocean. It is a non issue and we are not even considering handing over to Agboola Ajayi and I know as a matter of fact that no one who believes in good governance in the state will even advise Akeredolu to hand over to his deputy. What would be the compelling reason when governance is not grounded?

“We cannot toy with what we have build over the years. We cannot risk it and attempt to hand over to someone who has exhibited mindless level of betrayal and an unquestionable level of treachery.

“This is not done and unthinkable, undebatable and if that is the reason he has been sponsoring write ups to say there is likely to be vacuum, the governor must hand over to him, he’s only joking, it is not going to happen because the governor is hale and hearty.

“COVID -19 is not a death sentence and the governor is strong enough to workand for the deputy to insinuate, incite or instigate people to be stirring the water to say that the governor should have over to him, confirms our fears in the last ten months that Agboola Ajayi has been striving to take over power through the backdoor and God will not allow him.”

Reacting, Ajayi said that COVID-19 status of the governor has not make him become incapacitated.

Ajayi, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Babatope Okeowo, said he is unbothered if his boss makes him acting governor adding that he does not see that happening considering that they had parted ways politically.

“The constitution is so explicit about it that when the President or the Governor is incapacitated, the vice or the deputy takes over but in this case the governor is not incapacitated. It is only when he is incapacitated that the doctrine of necessity will be come into play.

“For now, there is no need for any anxiety about the governor’s state of health. He has said that he will been treating files while in isolation. That means governance won’t be affected.

“And you know the political situation in Ondo State now. Both the governor and the deputy governor are in different political camp, so we don’t expect it and we are not bothered about it because before now the governor had sideline the deputy governor in the day to day running of the activities of the government. There is nothing unusual in what he did.

“In the constitution, he ought to have transmitted letter but when you look at it from a political angle, the governor will not do it and we are not bothered. We are bothered because we know we are in different political parties.

“So, since he is not incapacitated, there is no need for a doctrine of necessity and we are not bothered with that.

“Even when President Buhari was sick, the Attorney General of the Federation said he can work from anywhere as President. The late Abba Kyari was the one taking files to him in London where he was recuperating.” – The Nation

– Jul. 3, 2020 @ 19:05 GMT |

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)