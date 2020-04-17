Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has extended the restrictions of movement order by one week as part of measures to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.

The extension of the restrictions of movement order is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, in Uyo on Thursday.

Ekuwem, however, said that the restriction of movement order in the state would be relaxed on Friday April 17, and Saturday April 18, respectively from 6a.m. to 1p.m. to enable residents to restock foodstuff.

He urged residents to ensure total compliance in the already established guidelines to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

“Following the enforcement of the quarantine and restrictions of movement regulations 2020, which have caused some economic discomforts to citizens and residents of Akwa Ibom State.

“His Excellency the Governor, Mr Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, compassionate and sensitive to these discomforts, has directed as follows;

“The lockdown is extended by one week only.

The lockdown be responsibly and carefully lifted on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 April, 2020 from 6a.m. to 1p.m. of each day to enable Akwa Ibomites restock foodstuff and any prescribed medications.

“Lockdown will be enforced after 1p.m. on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 April, 2020.

“All preventive measures earlier announced by the Akwa Ibom State Government COVID-19 medical management team remain in force during and after the 7 hour respite on Friday April 17 and Saturday April 18, 2020.

“For the avoidance of doubt, these measures include; Social Distancing in all gatherings. Use of face masks while complying with social distancing.

“Frequent hand washing with running water and soap. Use of sanitisers at homes, entrance doors to homes, office buildings and churches.

“Only two passengers per tricycle with each passenger wearing a face mask. Only one person per row in minibuses with passengers wearing face masks.

“Measurement of body temperatures with infrared thermometers where available.

“Any citizen or resident whose body temperature is found to be 38 degrees Centigrade and above should be escorted from a safe distance to the nearest medical facility for assistance.

“The same applies to frequent coughing or sneezing and having difficulties in breathing,” Ekuwem said.

Ekuwem, who is also the Chairman, COVID-19 Committee, reminded residents that the lockdown enforcement includes Jumat services on Friday April 17 and Church services on Sunday April 19.

He said the State Government would continue to monitor and review the COVID-19 situation in the state, so as to respond speedily and appropriately to protect the health of its citizens.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Gov. Emmanuel on April 2 in a state broadcast announced restrictions of movement order for 14 days to enhance contact tracing which expires April 16 by 12 midnight. (NAN)

– Apr. 17, 2020 @ 10:15 GMT |

