Nigerian veteran Comedian, Atunyota Akpobome popularly known as “Alibaba”, has decried the spread of the ravaging COVID-19 in the country.

Akpobome, who to his Instagram on Thursday, urged the Lagos State Government to take the implementation of the lockdown order more seriously.

Alarmed by the constant spread of the disease, Alibaba drew government and Nigerians consciousness to the need for total compliance to the lockdown order in order to promptly curtail the spread of the virus.

“Stay indoors, we have moved from 300 plus to 400 plus in 24 hours.

“All these governors that were lifting restrictions should get ready now.

“And this is when I tell Lagos State to be firm like Rivers G government did,’’ he said.

Also, his colleague, Yomi Black, an award-winning comedian, lends his voice to discourage state governors from relaxing movement restriction at this critical period.

He said: “Shit just got real, all the governors relaxing restrictions, can you see?’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as of April 16, total confirmed cases of people with COVID-19 is 407, 128 persons discharged and 12 deaths. (NAN)

