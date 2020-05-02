In a bid to further enlighten its workers on COVID-19, Alimosho General Hospital in Lagos on Friday trained 55 personnel on logistics to contain the spread of the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was targeted at enlightening members of staff selected from various departments on concerted ways at curbing spread of the virus.

Speaking at the training, Dr Madewa Adebajo, Medical Director of the hospital, said that the initiative was formed from series of training organised by the state monitoring health bodies.

Adebajo said the Lagos State Ministry of Health and Health Service Commission (HSC) was proactive in passing on needed medical discoveries to healthcare providers in the facility.

He said: “Before the COVID -19 lockdown, Ministry of Health and HSC, had been out to enlighten staff on ways at containing the emerging spread.

“The initiative is great foresight by the Lagos State Government to further enhance in nipping the dangerous outbreak, especially being the nation’s commercial hub.

“This cascade training is targeted at equipping, even down to the basic most times,” she said.

Adebajo said that COVID-19 could be triggered in four ways, which included direct contact, indirect spread, droplets spread and airborne.

He said that the virus was not absolute airborne as other suspended infections like tuberculosis, adding that droplets dispelled from infected host was contagious, necessitating the need for social distancing.

The medical director noted that measures of control as administrative, environmental and engineering controls should be imbibed at all points of care risks assessment.

Adebajo said that the hospital would continue to provide personal protective equipment for its personnel. NAN reports that the session was also used to commemorate the birthday of the medical director. (NAN)

