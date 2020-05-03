Prof. Abdulraham Sheshe, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), has ordered consultants at the hospitals to train registrars and other personnel on effective use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Mrs Hauwa Muhammad, the Deputy Director of Information of the hospital, said in a statement on Sunday that the CMD gave the order during the Hospital’s Management Committee meeting held on Saturday.

“The hospital has put in place various protective measures and equipment to ensure that workers are fully protected against infection in the process of discharging their duties.

“However, some members of staff in the hospital seem to have narrow understanding of the PPE, as they are being used indiscriminately and at the wrong places.

“About a week ago the three categories of face masks available in the hospital were distributed.

”N95 category of masks were given to the frontline healthcare providers at General Out Patients Department (GOPD), National Health Insurance Clinic (NHIS), Retainership, Accident and Emergency (A&E) as well as in the Labour Ward,” Muhammad said.

The spokesperson added that surgical face masks were also distributed to all health workers, while the AKTH woven clothes and face masks were distributed to in-patients and their relations in the wards.

She disclosed that more than four cartons of hand sanitisers were exhausted within the remaining services in the hospital.

“In an effort to decongest A&E Department; consultation and admission of patients is now moved to Musa Muhammad Borodo Ward and Surgical Ward A, while the old emergency is left for patients.

“Canopies were also provided at GOPD, Labour Ward and A&E departments to serve as waiting areas for patients and their relations as well as for screening of the patients, to enforce social distancing,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some resident doctors at the hospital had complained of lack of PPE to protect them against coronavirus infection, a trend which exposed them to health risks. (NAN)

– May 3, 2020 @ 14:59 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)