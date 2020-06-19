THREE hundred Nigerians stranded in the United Arab Emirates have been successfully evacuated. This brings to 1,794 the number of Nigerians evacuated since the global lockdown occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The evacuees landed in Abuja on Friday, June via Emirates flight.

Shortly before the arrival of UAE evacuees, another batch of 71 had arrived from Europe and Pakistan.

The latest arrival was announced via a tweet by the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

The tweet stated: “300 Stranded Nigerians in UAE landed in Abuja, Nigeria today, Fri 19th June 2020 via emirates.

“All Evacuees are to go on Compulsory 14 days SELF ISOLATION according to the new Protocol by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.” – The Nation

– Jun. 19, 2020 @ 17:49 GMT |

