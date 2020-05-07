VALERIAN Okeke, Archbishop of Onitsha, has continued another phase of his palliative measures in cushioning the effects of coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in Onitsha Archdiocese.

At the Basilica Square on Thursday, May 6, the archbishop distributed over 2000 of bags of rice to indigent families in the Archdiocese.

During the exercise, Okeke said the gesture now in its third phase would continue as long as the archdiocese can carry the burden of reaching the unreached in this period.

He prayed that God will bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic but cautioned the people to observe and embrace all safety precautionary measures towards containing the spread of the virus.

He thanked those, who have supported the Archdiocese in carrying out the palliative measures especially the Afreka Humanitarian Foundation, Hungary, led by Reka Fodor and Tony Ezenna of Orange Drugs.

The archbishop said that just as his Episcopal Motto was taken from John 10:10 where Christ said that He has come that the people may have life in abundance, he is very much hopeful that the people will survive whatever hardship brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and come out stronger.

He charged the people to live with a positive mindset knowing that before all hope seems to be lost, a ray of light would appear from somewhere to lift their heavy burdens.

Basil Ekwunife, deputy chancellor of the Archdiocese, who supervised the distribution, said the Archbishop is fulfilling the core mandate of the church which involves ministering to the spiritual and physical needs of the congregation.

He disclosed that monasteries, motherless babies’ homes and even priests serving in very remote areas where the poverty rate is high have also received assistance from the archbishop since the lockdown started.

– May 7, 2020 @ 12:19 GMT |

