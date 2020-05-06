MEDICAL Women Association of Nigeria, (MWAN), Edo branch has tasked Nigerians to ensure total adherence to the measures listed by the Federal Government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Adesuwa Urhoghide-Edigi, the President of the association made the call in a statement in Benin on Wednesday.

The president further advised the public to practice regular hand washing, social distancing and the use of face mask to curtail the spread of the virus.

“Hand hygiene is the act of cleaning one’s hands with water and soap for the purpose of removing dirt, and microorganisms.

“Practicing hand hygiene can prevent and minimize the coronavirus disease from affecting us or further spreading.

“Creating awareness about COVID-19 is part of measures taken by MWAN to sensitize and make sure everyone in the state is aware.

“The main medical purpose of washing hands is to cleanse the hands of pathogens, including bacteria or viruses and chemicals which can cause personal harm,” she said.

Urhoghide-Edigi said that the state chapter had manufactured and distributed free hand sanitizers across all health centres, orphanages and markets in the state.

She advised Nigerians to imbibe the habits of eating fruits always to boost their immune system and maintain a high level of hygiene. (NAN)

