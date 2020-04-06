The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH) branch, says it has produced 2,000 bottles of sanitisers to be distributed in the state.

Prof. Using Ogar, immediate past South-South Zonal Coordinator of ASUU made the disclosure on Monday in Calabar.

Ogar said the union would donate the 2,000 bottles of the essential item to the state government and hospitals.

He said that the union was determined to contribute its quota toward containing the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

He said that the union was concerned about the negative effects of the pandemic on the economy, hence its determination to contribute to the sustenance of the VID-19-free status of the state.

The former ASUU leader said that universities in Nigeria were not resting on their oars in finding solutions to end the pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives across the globe.

“As a union, we decided to get into the laboratory to produce the sanitisers for free distribution to hospitals and government agencies in the state.

“I want to encourage government at all levels to make it a priority to fund research so that when disease outbreaks like this occur, researchers can come up with meaningful and acceptable vaccines and results.

“We want to also advice the Federal Government not to bring in the Chinese doctors. From indications, some of the COVICD-19 patients in the country are fast recovering after two rounds of tests”, he said.

Dr Peter Eneji, Head of Department, Chemical Sciences, CRUTECH who conducted newsmen round the laboratory, said the 2,000 bottles of sanitisers were produced within four days.

Eneji said that the production of the essential item was funded by CRUTECH branch of ASUU as a way of contributing to the containment of the pandemic in the state.

Also, Dr Emmanuel Ettah, the Chairman of ASUU in CRUTECH, noted that the sanitisers would enhance personal protection against the virus.

Ettah said he was happy that the state was COVD-19-free, and urged the residents to obey simple health instructions to always live a healthy life.

Dr John Edor, Chairman, ASUU, University of Calabar (Unical) branch, lauded the CRUTECH counterpart for producing the sinisters.

Edor said that the Unical branch of ASUU was also concluding the production and procurement of essential items to be distributed to the public. (NAN)

