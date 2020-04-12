The Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade has directed all civil servants from Grade Level 10 and above to resume work from Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

This is part of new orders issued by the governor as the State continues in measures to ensure that the COVID-29 pandemic doesn’t spread into the state.

Civil servants of lower grade level will remain at home for another two weeks just as the new directives also noted that “all entry and exit points (air, land and water) into the state hereby remain closed for a further two weeks”.

Other directives issued by the governor include the following: ” the no mask no movement policy is still in full force.

“All returning civil servants are to receive nose masks from the COVID-19 Response Task Force through their respective permanent secretaries.

“All nose masks to be used in the state must be locally made, with the place of origin clearly marked.

“The sale of masks made by the Cross River State Garment Factory is prohibited. Masks are to be distributed free of charge.

“For any emergency evacuation by air, a certification by the national headquarters of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) is required. Even so, the pilots are prohibited from stepping out of the aircraft.

“Nobody is allowed in public places such as markets, shopping malls, sports arena, banks etc without the correct use of appropriate nose mask.

“Mass gatherings of all kinds such as worships, weddings, burials etc remain prohibited.

“Defaulters will be prosecuted in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Cross River State Epidemic and Pandemic Law 2020.” – The Nation

