THE Regent of Ayeka kingdom, Oluyemi Bajowa, has advised her subjects to take seriously the coronavirus disease on the prowl all over the world, appealing to people to constantly wash their hands and use hand sanitizer regularly.

She gave this advice while speaking with the newsmen in her palace at Ayeka in Okitipupa local government area. The regent noted that the covid 19 is not a thing to be trifled with as some people once joked with at the onset of the disease in Nigeria that it could not affect Africans.

According to her, the best ways to avoid contracting the virus are by indulging in social distancing, using the face mask and to keep a relative distance from anyone who coughs or sneezes regularly.

She commended Ondo state government for ordering a 14-day stay at home, adding that self-isolation in this novel coronavirus period is a measure to keep everybody safe.

Listing the likely symptoms of coronavirus, Regent Bajowa said such person would experience difficulty in swallowing, a sore throat challenge, constant coughing , feverish condition and body pain

She called on the people of Ayeka to keep themselves safe at home as directed by Ondo state government and to always wash their hands and use hand sanitizer.

She prayed that the gods of the land shall cleanse the land of strange pestilences.

– Apr. 7, 2020 @ 15:59 GMT |

