The Bauchi State COVID-19 Emergency Operation Center, said on Sunday that the number of Coronavirus cases in the state had risen to 161, with one death .

Dr Aliyu Maigoro, the state Coordinator of COVD -19 Task Force, made the disclosure in a statement issued and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

He said as at 10:18pm Saturday, May 9, 2020, the state’s Surveillance Team of the Task Force on COVID-19 had received 44 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 after being tested positive by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“This was out of the 117 returning results investigated, But eight are still pending at the NCDC.

“In summary, 824 contacts’ samples have been listed, 161 tested positive, now we have 151 active cases, 6 recovered 0 number of severe cases and one death.

“We recorded 1 death as other patients are responding to treatment,” he said.

Maigoro said the team had been properly managing the 155 hospitalised cases at the ATBU Teaching Hospital, Federal Medical Center (FMC) Azare as well as Specialist Hospital, Bauchi.

He added that the General Hospital Bayara would remain the isolation centre for any suspected case.

Maigoro, who is also the state Commissioner for Health , said efforts had been intensified on Contact Tracing and samples collection, while the state surveillance team will continue to isolate all suspected cases where necessary. (NAN)

– May 10, 2020 @ 13:29 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)