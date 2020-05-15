THE Bauchi State Commissioner for Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro, says 40 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have so far recovered and were discharged.

Maigoro disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Bauchi on Friday.

He said that the patients were discharged after they tested negative to COVID-19 following the series of treatments and medications administered on them.

“We have so far discharged 40 people who have recovered from the novel Coronavirus in the state.

“Initially, we discharged 31, but when another result came in yesterday night from Jos, Plateau State, we got an additional nine who came out negative.

“These bring the total number of recovered and discharged patients to 40. This is the situation report for now,” Maigoro said.

The Commissioner, who told NAN that the turnaround time for COVID-19 test result had improved, assured the people that health workers would continue to put in their best to ensure more recoveries from the virus.

He said: “We are getting results every day and they are coming in very fast now.

“We are doing our best to ensure that more people recover from this disease, but we can only pray to God to crown our efforts.

“I want to appeal to our people to remain calm and observe all the preventive measures as advised by government and medical experts.”

NAN reports that Bauchi state has so far recorded 207 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 40 discharged and three deaths.

