COVID-19: Bayelsa records 1 new death

THE Bayelsa COVID-19 Task Force said the state has recorded one new death and eight confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Dr. Jones Stowe, Director of Public Health and member of State COVID-19 Task Force, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Yenagoa, said the new death brought the total number of deaths in the state to 11.

The director explained that the total number of infections in the state now stood at 177, active cases, 137 while discharged cases stood at 29.

“Yesterday, being Monday, we recorded another one new death of COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 11.

“Confirmed cases are 177 while 29 have been discharged. All the positive cases are being reached and counsel for evacuation to our isolation facilities.

“All their contacts are being line listed and adequately followed up including necessary environmental decontamination.

“Samples have and are still being collected from their high -risk contacts, while they have all been counselled on self-quarantine, risk communication and community engagement are ongoing,” Stowe stated.

He urged the public to imbibe the habit of regular and thorough handwashing with soap and water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

“Always keep social distancing, at least two meters (6 feet) distance between you and anyone, avoid crowds, and always wear a face mask in public places.

“Endeavour to practice good respiratory hygiene among others,” the director advised. (NAN)

