Niger Governor Abubakar Bello has declared 24- hour lockdown of Niger State from Monday. The development is influenced by the discovery of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the state.

The case, according to the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Muhammad Maikusidi, came from Limawa Area in Minna.

The Governor directed the State COVID-19 Task Force to quarantine the entire Limawa Area for 14 days.

The Governor has also stated that all religious activities will be suspended while schools remain closed until further notice.

In his address to the people in the state after an emergency meeting with members of the Taskforce, the Governor said that a window was created to allow people to replenish household essentials.

” On the following days, Thursday 16th April, Monday 20th April, Thursday 23rd April and Monday 27th April 2020 from 6 AM to 6 PM, people will be free to move about to stock up their essentials.

“However, this window is not for social or religious activities as anyone caught flaunting the order will face the wrath of the law,” he stated.

Bello explained the decisive action became necessary to avoid the consequential damage of tomorrow appealing to the people to bear the pains of today.

The Governor disclosed that the confirmed COVID-19 case is one Abubakar Sani from Limawa area of Minna, who traveled and returned home two weeks ago, adding he had no access to his family on return but has endangered those he travelled with in the same vehicle as well as other neighbors.

He said people should move away from sentiments and take collective action, adding that the state does not have the manpower, resources or technical know-how to curtail the spread of the situation.

However, Bello reinstated that the lockdown does not affect those on special duties and essential services especially those that carry food and pharmaceuticals as well as Vigilantes.

The Governor then directed the committee on COVID-19 to provide palliatives to those that are in dire need while the state Ministry of Health is to set up additional isolation centers to attend to cases that may come their way. – The Nation

