BENUE State Government has converted the newly-constructed ultra-modern Entrepreneurship Development Centre in Makurdi to an isolation and treatment centre for COVID-19 patients.

Gov. Samuel Ortom stated this on Thursday in Makurdi during an inspection tour of the 200-bed facility.

The governor also said that the state Action Committee on COVID-19 had apprehended another batch of 14 Quoranic pupils, popularly called “Almajiri”, who sneaked into the state from Kano.

He said they were intercepted by the committee on Wednesday night in Makurdi and taken to an isolation centre.

Ortom said their blood samples had already been taken for the test.

“If they are negative, they will be transported back to their state, but if they are positive, they will be given adequate treatment.

He said that the committee was tracing more of such people, who were being smuggled into the state, mostly at night.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had earlier returned 58 of such Quoranic pupils to their states of origin.

Ortom said additional funds had been injected into the completion of work at another isolation centre at the Benue State Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

“The sum of N40 million has been approved and released for completion of work at the isolation and treatment centre at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital.

He also announced the interception of a vehicle conveying the corpse of a man, who allegedly died of COVID-19 in Kano, and heading to Konshisha Local Government area of the state for burial.

“The committee mounted a roadblock following a tip- off at Jato, near Aliade, where the vehicle carrying the body of the coronavirus victim was intercepted.

“The corpse has been brought to Makurdi, the state capital for burial.

“The four persons on the vehicle conveying the corpse have also been quarantined,” he said. (NAN)

– May 7, 2020 @ 16:45 GMT |

