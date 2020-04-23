Donations into the Oyo State COVID-19 Endowment Fund continued to grow as renowned industrialist, Chief Bode Amoo, China Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC, Heritage Bank, former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olabode George and the mother of Governor Seyi Makinde, Abigail Makinde, have joined the list of donors to the state.

The Fund, which now stands at about N290 million, was set up by the state government with a view to serving as an endowment fund for relief activities and other measures towards combating the novel Coronavirus in the state.

A statement signed by Taiwo Adisa, chief press secretary to Governor Makinde, indicated that Chief Amoo, who donated N25 million to the state, tops the latest round of donors, while the CCECC followed with N10 million.

Also, the octogenarian mother of the governor, Makinde, has also made a contribution of N100,000 to the state’s endowment fund.

George also made a donation of N5 million to the state, while Heritage Bank (N5 million), AOS Orwell Ltd (N5 million) and Abiodun Olatunji, SAN, (N2 million), World Lillies/Abiodun Olatunji (N2 million), West Africa/Wayne West (N1 million), Association of Retired Heads of Service/Permanent Secretaries, Oyo/Osun State, AREHSPSOOS, (N1 million and Oyinlola Hezekiah (N1 million) also donated, respectively.

Other donors include: OYSSIC Limited Operational (N500,000); Oyo State Housing Corporation (N250,000); All Saints Church (N250,000); Gbadamosi Olakanmi (N250,000); Adegbayi Adetola Moruf (N250,000); Olonisakin Omobola (N200,000) and Ibadan Foodstuff Sellers, Bodija/Alayande (N200,000).

Adisa, who expressed the gratitude of Governor Makinde to everyone who has risen to the occasion to support the state government at this period, said there were also various donations in kind.

He said the state acknowledged gift donations from Interfem Nigeria Ltd; Ibadan Chinese Restaurant Taste of Love Nigeria Ltd- ChangLi Liu, JianYu Han, which donated 600 disposable face masks as well as Interswitch Group, Airtel Telecommunications, Procter and Gamble Nigeria Ltd, among other corporate organisations/businesses and individuals.

He stated that updates of the cash and gift donations have been published on the state government’s website.

