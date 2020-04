US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was “hopeful and sure” Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized for further coronavirus tests after testing positive, would recover from COVID-19.

“He is a friend of mine, he is a great gentleman, a great leader. He was brought to the hospital today but I am hopeful and sure that he is going to be fine,” Trump said at his White House briefing. He is a strong man, a strong person.” (AFP)

– Apr. 6, 2020 @ 9:39 GMT |

