President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the ongoing lockdown over the COVID-19 by two weeks.

In a presidential broadcast on Monday evening, Buhari said: “It has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020. I am therefore once again asking you all to work with Government in this fight.”

He added: “This is a difficult decision to take, but I am convinced that this is the right decision. The evidence is clear.”

– Apr. 13, 2020 @ 19:25 GMT |

