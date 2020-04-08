The members of the Cross River House of Assembly, on Wednesday, donated assorted safety medical materials to the state COVID-19 task force as part of their contribution to the fight against the spread of the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items include, five cartons of hand sanitizers, face masks and cartons of medicated soap.

Mr Eteng Williams, Speaker of the Assembly, presented the items to the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, who is also the Chairman of the state COVID-19 task force.

“In solidarity, we are giving these items as our support. We appreciate how the state governor has taken the enforcement of preventive measures in the state very seriously with the `No Mask No Movement’ campaign.

“We will stand by him all the step of the way to ensure we give legislative backing to activities of the COVID-19 task force. We urge you not to relent as you fight to keep our state free from Coronavirus,” the speaker said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, Edu, expressed gratitude for the donation.

Edu also used the occasion to commend the lawmakers for showing leadership by example.

She further appealed to the public to maintain personal hygiene by washing their hands with soap and running water regularly, maintain social distance, avoid social gatherings, handshakes, hugging, and apply hand sanitizers, among others to avoid the pandemic. (NAN)

– Apr. 8, 2020 @ 12:25 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)