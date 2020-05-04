THE Niger chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday appealed to the state government to fumigate more Churches across the state in order to curtail the spread of the COVID-19.

Rev. Mathias Echioda, the state’s CAN Chairman, made the appeal in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) n Minna.

“I am aware that some Churches were fumigated some weeks back.

“I will still appeal to the state COVID-19 Task Force to do more,” he said.

Echioda, who thanked the state government for the gesture, noted that worship places are prone to the pandemic if not properly handled.

He prayed for the end of the pandemic to enable people of the state and Nigerians worship God fully and also meet their daily needs. (NAN)

– May 4, 2020 @ 9:25 GMT |

