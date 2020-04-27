The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the number of reported COVID-19 cases in the WHO African Region has increased from 30,000 to over 31,000 in the past 24 hours.

The WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo gave the update on its official twitter account @WHOAFRO on Monday.

“More than 31,000 COVID-19 cases reported on the African continent, with more than 20,000 cases and an average of 600 new cases each day in past 11 days in the WHO African Region.

“Over 31,000 COVID-19 cases reported on the African continent – with over 9,000 associated recoveries and 1,400 deaths recorded in the 52 countries,’’ it said.

The WHO African Region COVID-19 dashboard showed that in sub-Saharan Africa, the South Africa suffered the most severe outbreak, while Cameroon and Ghana had more than 3, 000 confirmed cases.

The figures on the dashboard showed that South Africa, Algeria and Cameroon had continued to top the list of countries with the highest reported cases.

It showed that South Africa had 4, 546 cases and 87 deaths followed by Algeria with 3, 382 cases and 425 deaths, while Cameroon had 1,621 confirmed cases with 56 deaths.

According to the dashboard, South Sudan, Sao Tome and Principe, Mauritania are countries with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

It showed that South Sudan had the lowest confirmed cases of six reported with zero death.

Mauritania, the dashboard showed, was second country with the lowest confirmed cases with seven reported cases and one death.

Sao Tome and Principe, the third country with the lowest cases, had recorded eight confirmed cases with zero death.

Also, the dashboard showed that Nigeria was number five among the countries with the highest cases with 1,273 confirmed cases and 40 deaths. (NAN)

– Apr. 27, 2020 @ 16:49 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)