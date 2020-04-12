Christians in Kogi on Sunday gathered in their various churches to worship and celebrate ‘Easter Sunday’, which symbolises the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had, on April 9, lifted the ban on all religious gathering.

The governor, however, urged religious leaders to put in place preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, provision of hand washing materials and sanitisers in their various worship centres in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

NAN reports that all the churches visited adhered to the directives of the state government on preventive measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The worshipers maintained social distancing, while hand washing materials and sanitisers were provided for their members at the church entrance.

The turnout of worshipers was averagely low in some churches, but was impressive in most of the Pentecostal churches visited.

The churches visited were; Living Faith Church (aka Winners Chapel) Lokongoma, Lokoja, The Apostolic Church, Chapel of Freedom Int’l Churches, Deeper Life Church, First Baptist Church, Catholic, Anglican Church and Christ Embassy, among others.

Some of the worshippers who spoke to NAN, said that they were excited about the lift of ban on congregation and commended the state government for the gesture.

Mrs Esther Alobo, a worshiper at Winners Chapel, told NAN that she was glad for being able to come to church again to worship God and to celebrate Easter.

”I am not used to staying at home on service days, so this two Sundays that we remained at home was like six months to me. We thank the governor for lifting the ban to enable us to celebrate Easter,” she said.

Speaking, Pastor Dapo Olumuyiwa of Living Faith Church (LFC) Lokoja, commended the state government for taking spiritual bold step by allowing the people of God to congregate to worship God.

In his brief sermon entitled: ”Unveiling The Blessings That The Resurrection Power of Christ Offers”, Olumuyiwa said the resurrection power of Christ validated the credibility of Christianity and established the justification from sin.

He enjoined the people not to be afraid or panic about the COVID-19, stressing the need to continuously engage in fervent prayer for themselves and the nation.

Taking his text from the Bible in Acts 12: 2 – 6, the pastor noted that Peter was arrested and put in prison to be killed, but prayer was offered continually for him by the church and God sent His Angel to set him free.

”There is a time in your life that you must say ‘No’ to that lingering unpleasant situations in your life; this is the time to pray for ourselves and our nation,” he said. (NAN)

