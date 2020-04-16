An officer of the Nigerian Civil Defence and Security Corps has captured a COVID-19 positive patient who attempted to escape from isolation center in Kaduna without authorization.

Corps Assistant Joshua Philip, who was posted to Infectious Disease Control Center, Down Quarters, Kaduna South to provide security services in and around the isolation centre stated that the suspected COVlD-l9 patient tried to leave the Center for morning prayers without the permission of doctors.

A confrontation ensued between him and the patient who forcefully picked the keys of the gate of the center and tried to open the gate to escape.

The patient was arrested by Philip who was among the officers on duty at the isolation center.

The Covid 19 index is said to have engaged the Civil Defence Officer Joshua Philip in serious fracas after he stopped him from leaving his quarantine ward at the isolation center, and this exposed the officer to the patient of the Covid 19.

The keys were disinfected, despite that, the doctor gave the personnel some drugs; he was instructed to self-Isolation for two weeks and to call the Center if he develops any symptoms, a release by Ekunola Gbenga, media assistant to the commandant general.

The corps has since strengthened its security measures in the internal isolation centre.

