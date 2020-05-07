EMMANUEL Chukwuma, Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Anglican Communion, has described Peter Obi, vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 polls, as a man who truly loves reaching out in the true meaning of charity.

Chukwuma made this known on Monday, May 4, at The Good Shepherd Specialist Hospital, Enugu, where a team of delegates from Peter Obi went to deliver the COVID-19 intervention package to the hospital.

Chukwuma, who described Obi as a man of the people, said he has once again demonstrated his kind-hearted nature, by ‘coming to Enugu to deliver such relief materials to us in this time of need’.

The team led by Prof Stella Okunna, former commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, handed over some relief materials from Obi, to Bishop Chukwuma, the founder of The Good Shepherd Specialist Hospital, Enugu. The items included one carton of 2,000 face masks, eight cartons of hand gloves, four cartons of sanitizers, eight big cartons of paracetamol and an infrared thermometer.

Appreciating Obi for the palliative, Chukwuma said ‘Obi loves to show love to people against all odds’. He further prayed God to bless Obi’s future endeavours.

“We are very appreciative of our brother and former governor, Mr Peter Obi, for extending his kind gestures to us here in Enugu State. He has once again demonstrated that he is a man who loves ecumenism. We thank him for the relief materials he donated to us and we pray God to continue to bless his endeavours,” Bishop Chukwuma acknowledged.

Prof Okunna was accompanied by Patrick Nky Obi, former Commissioner for Housing, Anambra State, and other aides.

– May 7, 2020 @ 12:25 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)