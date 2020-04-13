A cleric, Revd. Ikechukwu Obiorah, has called on Christians to obey measures put in place by the authorities to curb the spread of Coronavirus, while maintaining their trust in God.

Obiorah, Pastor in-charge of Hour of Solution Evangelical Mission, Odume Obosi, Idemmili North Local Government Area of Anambra, made the call during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Obosi on Sunday.

He said, with trust in God and obedience to constituted authorities, COVID-19 would soon be over like the equally dreaded Ebola.

Obiorah urged the affluent people of goodwill in the society, Non-Governmental Organisations and captains of industries to donate more generously to complement the efforts of the government in mitigating Coronavirus in Anambra.

He stressed on the need for residents to strictly comply with various preventive measures put in place by the government.

The cleric assured the people that the global pandemic was still under the control of God, despite the level of fatality the world has witnessed.

He advised Christian faithful, in the spirit of Easter, to seek the face of God as the Bible says in the book of 2 Chronicles 7 vs 14

“ If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and seek my face I will hear from Heaven and heal their land, God keeps His word,” the Cleric said, quoting from the Bible.

He charged Christian faithful to read their Bible and pray in their various homes, as they celebrate the Easter and with a view to keeping their faith intact.

Obiorah also tasked them to remain resolute in God, adding “it is only God that has the divine authority over the coronavirus”. (NAN)

