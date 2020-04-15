The College of Health and Science, Jega in Kebbi state has donated 20 cartons of hand sanitisers to the State Government to complement its efforts in fighting coronavirus.

Alhaji Usman Nuhu, the provost of the college said this while presenting the items to Alhaji Ja’afar Muhammad the Chairman of the state Taskforce Committee on Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

He said the gesture was to support government in its fight againt the spread of the pandemic in the state.

“The donation is aimed at complementing the state government’s effort in curtailing the spread of coronavirus disease in the state.

“However, I want to use this medium to commend Gov. Abubakar Bagudu for his timely response against the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

“This timely intervention had really yielded positive results because as at now no reported case of the dreaded disease in Kebbi State,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Provost was accompanied by some senior officers of the college.

Receiving the items, Muhammad appreciated the college for the support. He assured that the items would be judiciously utilised.(NAN)

Apr. 15, 2020 @ 16:15 GMT

